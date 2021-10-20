AUTO RACING: NASCAR playoffs move to Kansas; F1 in Texas

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Hollywood Casino 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting second.

Last race: Kyle Larson clinched a spot in the championship-deciding season finale with a win in Texas, his series-best eighth of the season.

Fast facts: Larson had six career victories coming into this season. He will be contending for the championship in the season finale for the first time. … Ryan Blaney moved into second in the points race, 51 behind, with Denny Hamlin third, 59 back. Kyle Busch (-60) and Chase Elliott (-68) round out the top five. … Logano crashed out of the race early and will likely have to win one of the next two races to make the finale. He and Hamlin share the lead among active drivers with three wins apiece at Kansas.

Next race: Oct. 31, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Kansas Lottery 300

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Chase Briscoe won after starting sixth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late-race penalty and rallied to win in Texas.

Fast facts: AJ Allmendinger’s lead over defending series champion Austin Cindric went from six points to four at Texas. Justin Allgaier is 26 points back, Noah Gragson 28 and Daniel Hemric 30. … Nemechek became the fourth driver to win in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing this year, joining Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell. … Nemechek went from the lead to 18th position after a team member was penalized on a pit stop with 51 laps to go.

Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: At Talladega, Tate Fogelman won for the first time in 46 career starts.

Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Aramco US Grand Prix 2021

Site: Austin, Texas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 2 p.m, and qualifying, 5 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Race distance: 56 laps, 191.6 miles

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Valtteri Bottas won in Istanbul while runner-up Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship points lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Fast facts: Bottas’ victory was his first of the season. He is a distant third in the points standings, 86 behind Verstappen. … Verstappen finished second in Turkey while Hamilton was fifth, creating an 8-point swing in the points. … Verstappen has 12 podium finishes in 16 races; Hamilton has 11. … Hamilton has won the last four championships, six of the last seven and seven overall.

Next race: Nov. 7, Mexico City, Mexico.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car at Bristol, Tennessee.

Next event: Oct. 29-31, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS:

Next events: Oct. 22, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.