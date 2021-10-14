Trending:
Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Landeskog had a goal and an assist in the game.

