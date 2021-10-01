On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baffert-trained Corniche wins Grade 1 stakes at Santa Anita

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 9:01 pm
1 min read
      

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Corniche won the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes by 3 1/4 lengths Friday at Santa Anita, giving embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 10th victory in the Grade 1 race.

Ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Corniche ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.75 on opening day of Santa Anita’s fall meet.

The victory earned Corniche a fees-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 5 at Del Mar.

However, the colt didn’t earn what was to have been 10 points toward qualifying for next year’s Kentucky Derby. That’s due to Churchill Downs prohibiting any of Baffert’s horses from earning Derby qualifying points. He’s been suspended by the track for the 2022 and 2023 Derbies.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

“We’re just going to let the process play itself out and not think about that now,” Baffert said. “The main thing is to keep them healthy and have them ready for the next dance. I just focus on these horses day in and day out.”

Baffert’s Medina Spirit won this year’s Derby, but failed a postrace drug test that the trainer is challenging in the courts.

Corniche paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite. The 2-year-old colt was purchased for $1.5 million in April by Speedway Stables owner Peter Fluor.

“There’s just so much upside to this horse,” Smith said. “This is what’s really exciting about him.”

The victory, worth $180,000, increased Corniche’s career earnings to $222,000.

Pappacap returned $6.80 and $4.20. Oviatt Class was another half-length back in third and paid $3 to show.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks