On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baker on etiquette: ‘Too late for me to change the world’

JIMMY GOLEN
October 19, 2021 6:47 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Old-school Astros manager Dusty Baker is happy to stay out of the latest kerfuffle over players showing each other up on the field, saying on Tuesday: “It’s too late for me to change the world.”

The latest flare-up over baseball’s unwritten rules came in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night, when Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after retiring Houston’s Carlos Correa. It was a clapback at Correa himself, who used the gesture after hitting a home run in Game 1 to signal that it was his time to shine.

Boston manager Alex Cora chastised his pitcher and said, “We don’t do that.” Rodriguez said he would apologize to Correa if he saw him. But Correa said he “loved every single bit of it.”

“It’s just the way baseball should trend, moving forward,” Correa said. “You need to let the players have fun.”

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

That’s not the way it was when the 72-year-old Baker played from 1968-86 — almost all of it in the NL, where a preening pitcher would be fodder for a 100 mph lesson the next time he was in the batter’s box.

“Back in my day you would have been probably pushing up daisies somewhere, you know what I mean?” he said before Game 4. “It’s a new world, new day.

“I’ve got a 22-year-old son. I try to get on him about, ‘act like you have been there before.’ But, nobody seems to matter. So, what’s my opinion?” he said. “It’s too late for me to change the world.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska