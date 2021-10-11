Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT

Indianapolis 7 3 12 3 0 — 25 Baltimore 0 3 6 16 6 — 31

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 23, 1:36.

Ind_FG Blankenship 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59.

Ind_Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06.

Bal_Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 12:00.

Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38.

Bal_Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35.

First Overtime

Bal_Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24.

___

Ind Bal First downs 29 30 Total Net Yards 513 523 Rushes-yards 26-123 25-86 Passing 390 437 Punt Returns 3-30 1-0 Kickoff Returns 2-46 5-111 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-35-0 37-43-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 2-5 Punts 2-45.0 4-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-45 8-74 Time of Possession 30:45 33:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.

