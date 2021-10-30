Barnes leads Raptors past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleet’s three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.

The Raptors have won three in a row, including an 118-100 victory over Indiana at home on Thursday. The Pacers have lost six of seven.

Levert, who missed the season’s first six games with a back stress fracture, scored nine of Indiana’s initial 13 points. The Pacers led by as many as seven points in the first half.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Barnes is just the second player in franchise history to score 100 points in his first six games. The other was Damon Stoudamire in 1995-96. His 17.7-point average ranks second among NBA rookies. … VanFleet hit six threes in Thursday’s win over the Pacers. He was two of seven from beyond the arc this time.

Pacers: Center Myles Turner blocked five shots, the 35th time in his career he’s had at least five. … Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring strain) missed a second consecutive game. … Rookie guard Chris Duarte bumped his left knee in the third quarter but returned. He ranked first among NBA rookies at 18.6 points and 37 minutes per game through five games. … Exercised 2022-23 option on reserve center Goga Bitadze.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit New York on Monday.

Pacers: Host San Antonio on Monday.

