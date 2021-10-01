Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 99 61 .619 _
New York 91 69 .569 8
Boston 90 70 .563 9
Toronto 89 71 .556 10
Baltimore 52 108 .325 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _
Cleveland 78 81 .491 13
Detroit 76 83 .478 15
Kansas City 73 86 .459 18
Minnesota 71 88 .447 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 66 .585 _
Seattle 89 70 .560 4
Oakland 85 74 .535 8
Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18
Texas 59 100 .371 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 86 73 .541 _
Philadelphia 82 78 .513
New York 77 83 .481
Miami 65 95 .406 21½
Washington 65 95 .406 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 _
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6
Cincinnati 82 78 .513 13½
Chicago 69 90 .434 26
Pittsburgh 60 100 .375 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 105 54 .660 _
z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 2
San Diego 78 81 .491 27
Colorado 73 85 .462 31½
Arizona 50 109 .314 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Crouse 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

