On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 5:26 am
< a min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection,” but sent instructions to his assistants remotely.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there,” Bayern said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Bayern’s next game on Saturday is at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death