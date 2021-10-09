On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Bears place RB Montgomery on IR, activate LB Trevathan

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 2:49 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan on Saturday.

They also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

Montgomery will miss at least three games after he was hurt on a run in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Detroit. The third-year pro ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 309 yards. Damien Williams figures to play a bigger role in his absence.

Trevathan, in his 10th season, missed the first four games.

Hicks went out with a groin injury on the defense’s first play last week, leaving the Bears without a disruptive force on the line. Chicago gave up 90 yards rushing, though most came before the Lions fell behind by three TDs and turned more to the pass.

The Bears also moved running back Ryan Nall from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

