Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bentley sets mark as S. Alabama tops Georgia Southern 41-14

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 11:17 pm
1 min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley became the first player in South Alabama history to account for five touchdowns in a game, rushing for two and passing for three more as the Jaguars defeated Georgia Southern 41-14 on Thursday night.

Bentley had a sixth touchdown negated by a penalty while completing 24 of 31 passes for 389 yards — South Alabama’s first 300-yard passing game since the 2018 season.

The Jaguars (4-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) capped a 10-play, 84-yard game-opening drive with a Bentley keeper from the 12. That was the first of five straight scores as South Alabama led 31-0 midway through the second quarter.

Bentley rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and fired scoring passes to Jalen Tolbert from 40 yards and Jalen Wayne from the 5 while Diego Guajardo added a 42-yard field goal.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Tolbert caught 11 passes for a season-best 174 yards, Wayne seven catches for a career-best 117 yards.

Bentley had a big first half, passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more and helping the Jaguars to a 31-8 halftime lead. South Alabama picked back up in the third, answering a Georgia Southern field goal with an 82-yard touchdown drive. The big gainer was a 58-yard run by Bryan Hill, Bentley capped the drive with a hitting Lincoln Sefcik from the 5.

Georgia Southern (2-5, 1-3) quarterbacks Justin Tomlin and Cam Ransom were held to seven completions on 25 passes for 112 yards. The Eagles ground game was held to 121 yards as South Alabama racked up 545 yards of offense to 233.

Georgia Southern is winless on the road this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing