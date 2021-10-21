Trending:
Beric leads Chicago into matchup with Real Salt Lake after 2-goal game

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) vs. Chicago Fire (8-16-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -114, Real Salt Lake +254, Draw +274; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Real Salt Lake after Robert Beric totaled two goals against FC Cincinnati.

The Fire put together a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-3 in home games. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

