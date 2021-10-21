Beric leads Chicago into matchup with Real Salt Lake after 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) vs. Chicago Fire (8-16-7)
Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -114, Real Salt Lake +254, Draw +274; over/under is 2.8 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Real Salt Lake after Robert Beric totaled two goals against FC Cincinnati.
The Fire put together a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-3 in home games. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.
Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).
Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments