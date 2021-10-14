Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean, Zach Werenski and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslevic had two assists apiece as 13 Columbus players earned points in the opener.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in his first opening-night start.

Anton Stralman and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona. Carter Hutton stopped 18 shots in his first game since joining Arizona from Buffalo. New coach Andre Tourigny lost his first game with the Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets wasted no time getting on the board as Domi, back from shoulder surgery a month earlier than expected, forced a turnover and fed Texier for a score 40 seconds into the first period.

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 14:05 of the first. Jenner scored off another Domi steal 35 seconds into a four-on-four situation in the second period, giving Columbus a three-goal lead.

Arizona cut it to 3-1 just 28 seconds later when Stralman, a former Blue Jackets defenseman, beat Merzlikins between the pads.

Bjorkstrand’s second goal came as a surprise. He swatted at a backhanded pass from Jack Roslevic at 11:10 of the second and beat Hutton to make it 4-1.

Bean, making his Columbus debut, extended the lead to 5-1 with a one-timer at 14:16 of the second. Zach Werenski’s power-play goal at 4:33 of the third made it 6-1.

Cole Sillinger’s assist on Domi’s goal at 8:48 of the third, which made it 7-1, was his first NHL point.

Keller’s power-play goal at 16:46 cut the lead to 7-2.

Nyquist scored the game’s final goal at 18:36 of the third.

NOTES: The game marked the head coaching debut of both Larsen and Tourigny. It marks the 12th time in NHL history, and first time since 2005, that two rookie head coaches faced off in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

