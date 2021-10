BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,359,455

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (0).

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-0.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea (32), Romania, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-1, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (25), Russia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

