On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 3:40 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,359,455

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Reilly Opelka (16), United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|7 Women of Color STEM Digital Conference
10|10 `Smith vs Fowler` Full Fight Live...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel