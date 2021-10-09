BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,359,455

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Reilly Opelka (16), United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

