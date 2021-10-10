BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,359,455

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Gael Monfils (14), France, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini (5), Italy, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 7-5.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Lorenzo Sonego (17), Italy, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Taylor Fritz (31), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (25), Italy, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Veronika Kudermetova (25), Russia, 6-1, 6-0.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-0, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Sorana Cirstea (32), Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (8), Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

