BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 4:01 pm
Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,761,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Sports News

