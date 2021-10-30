On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and Utah State defeated Hawaii 45-31 on Saturday.

Bonner was 21-of-30 passing and combined with Elelyon Noa’s career day of 111 yards on 23 carries, the Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West Conference piled up 564 yards of total offense.

Deven Thompkins hauled in seven passes for 176 yards, his sixth 100-yard game this season, the most since Kevin Curtis had seven games with 100 yards in 2002. Thompkins pushed his season yardage total to 1,099, the first 1,000 yard receiver since Curtis in 2002.

Noa’s short touchdown run and Justin McGriff’s 34-yard touchdown reception helped Utah State to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was 20-10 at halftime but Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to break it open.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Chevan Cordeiro threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Hawaii (4-5, 1-3). Calvin Turner Jr. and Dedrick Parson combined for 15 receptions and 225 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore