Boston 12, Houston 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|12
|11
|12
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Verdugo lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|063
|002
|01x
|—
|12
E_Altuve (2), Maldonado (1). DP_Houston 0, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 2, Boston 5. 2B_Martinez (1). HR_Tucker (1), Schwarber (1), Arroyo (1), Martinez (2), Devers (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|2
|1
|García
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|B.Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,1-0
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Rob Drake; Left, Dave Rackley.
T_3:16. A_37,603 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments