Boston 12, Houston 3

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 11:46 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 36 12 11 12
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber 1b 4 1 1 4
Brantley lf 3 1 1 0 Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0
McCormick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Santana lf 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 2 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0
Tucker rf 2 1 1 3 Verdugo lf-cf 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 0 Martinez dh 3 2 2 2
Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 2 0 0
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 2 2 2
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 2 1 3
Castro c 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 300 000 3
Boston 063 002 01x 12

E_Altuve (2), Maldonado (1). DP_Houston 0, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 2, Boston 5. 2B_Martinez (1). HR_Tucker (1), Schwarber (1), Arroyo (1), Martinez (2), Devers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy L,0-1 1 2-3 5 6 5 2 1
García 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1
Raley 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Maton 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 2
Boston
Rodríguez W,1-0 6 5 3 3 0 7
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Rob Drake; Left, Dave Rackley.

T_3:16. A_37,603 (37,755).

