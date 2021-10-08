Trending:
Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 14 20 14 Totals 35 6 8 6
Schwarber 1b 4 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 Franco ss 5 1 2 0
Hernández cf 6 3 5 3 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 2 1 2 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 1
Verdugo lf 5 2 3 2 Luplow 1b 1 1 1 4
Martinez dh 5 1 4 3 Choi 1b 3 1 2 1
Santana pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0 Meadows ph 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 5 1 3 2 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 5 0 0 0 Mejía ph 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Boston 202 040 123 14
Tampa Bay 500 001 000 6

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Hernández 3 (3), Martinez (1). HR_Bogaerts (1), Verdugo (1), Hernández (1), Martinez (1), Devers (1), Luplow (1), Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 1 4 5 5 1 2
Houck W,1-0 5 2 1 1 0 5
Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 1 0 0 2 1
Tampa Bay
Baz 2 1-3 6 3 3 1 2
McHugh L,0-1 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Wisler 1 2 2 2 0 1
Robertson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wacha 2 2-3 9 6 6 0 4
Chargois 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Wacha.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Greg Gibson; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Brian Knight.

T_3:56. A_37,616 (25,000).

