Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 14 20 14 Totals 35 6 8 6 Schwarber 1b 4 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 Franco ss 5 1 2 0 Hernández cf 6 3 5 3 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 2 1 2 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 1 Verdugo lf 5 2 3 2 Luplow 1b 1 1 1 4 Martinez dh 5 1 4 3 Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 Santana pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0 Meadows ph 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 1 3 2 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 5 0 0 0 Mejía ph 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0

Boston 202 040 123 — 14 Tampa Bay 500 001 000 — 6

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Hernández 3 (3), Martinez (1). HR_Bogaerts (1), Verdugo (1), Hernández (1), Martinez (1), Devers (1), Luplow (1), Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale 1 4 5 5 1 2 Houck W,1-0 5 2 1 1 0 5 Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 1 0 0 2 1

Tampa Bay Baz 2 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 McHugh L,0-1 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Wisler 1 2 2 2 0 1 Robertson 1 1 0 0 1 1 Wacha 2 2-3 9 6 6 0 4 Chargois 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Wacha.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Greg Gibson; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Brian Knight.

T_3:56. A_37,616 (25,000).

