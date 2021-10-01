Boston 4, Washington 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Martinez rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brasier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
E_Bell (5). DP_Boston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 12. 2B_Thomas (15), Stevenson (6). HR_Renfroe (31), Dalbec (25), Escobar (4), Mercer (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,12-8
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Brasier H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Hernandez H,12
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ottavino H,21
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Robles S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers L,2-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Machado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Baldonado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nolin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:25. A_32,521 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments