Boston 4, Washington 2

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 35 2 9 2
Hernández 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 Thomas cf 5 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar ss 5 1 2 1
Robles p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 1 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0 Bell 1b 3 0 2 0
Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 Ruiz c 5 0 2 0
Martinez rf-lf 4 1 2 0 Mercer 2b 4 1 1 1
Renfroe cf-rf 4 1 1 3 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1 Stevenson lf 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Rogers p 2 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 3 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Brasier p 0 0 0 0 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Y.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
D.Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 Nolin p 0 0 0 0
Iglesias 2b 0 0 0 0
Boston 000 004 000 4
Washington 000 000 110 2

E_Bell (5). DP_Boston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 12. 2B_Thomas (15), Stevenson (6). HR_Renfroe (31), Dalbec (25), Escobar (4), Mercer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,12-8 5 5 0 0 3 6
Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
D.Hernandez H,12 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ottavino H,21 1 2 1 1 0 1
Robles S,13-15 1 0 0 0 2 0
Washington
Rogers L,2-2 6 7 4 4 3 3
Machado 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Baldonado 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nolin 1 0 0 0 2 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:25. A_32,521 (41,339).

