Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 11:39 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 0 11
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Stanton dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .750
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Urshela 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Odor ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 6 7 6 7 9
Schwarber dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Devers 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .000
Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 2 2 1 .500
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .500
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
b-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
New York 000 001 001_2 6 0
Boston 201 001 20x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 6th. c-lined out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), off Eovaldi; Stanton (1), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Cole; Schwarber (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Verdugo 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gallo); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo 3, Dalbec). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Boston 1 for 8.

GIDP_Verdugo, Plawecki.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Velazquez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 2 3 50 13.50
Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Severino 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 28 6.75
Loáisiga 1 0 2 2 3 2 27 18.00
Green 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 8 71 1.69
Brasier, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Houck, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Whitlock 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Green 2-2, Brasier 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).



