Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 0 11 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Stanton dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .750 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Urshela 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Odor ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 6 7 6 7 9 Schwarber dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .000 Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 2 2 1 .500 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .500 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 b-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York 000 001 001_2 6 0 Boston 201 001 20x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 6th. c-lined out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), off Eovaldi; Stanton (1), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Cole; Schwarber (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Verdugo 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gallo); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo 3, Dalbec). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Boston 1 for 8.

GIDP_Verdugo, Plawecki.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Velazquez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 2 3 50 13.50 Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Severino 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 28 6.75 Loáisiga 1 0 2 2 3 2 27 18.00 Green 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 8 71 1.69 Brasier, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Houck, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Whitlock 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Green 2-2, Brasier 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).

