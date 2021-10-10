Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 9:42 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 4 10 4 4 20
Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Franco ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .400
Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .400
1-Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .231
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400
a-Díaz ph-1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Arozarena rf-lf 5 0 1 1 1 2 .273
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 2 2 .091
Zunino c 6 0 0 0 0 4 .083
Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
c-Luplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 6 15 6 3 8
Schwarber 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .385
2-Dalbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hernández cf 6 1 3 2 0 1 .500
Devers 3b 6 0 1 1 0 2 .214
Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .357
Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Martinez dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .455
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0 2 0 .308
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Vázquez ph-c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .333
Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .385
Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0_4 10 0
Boston 102 010 000 000 2_6 15 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Choi in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Plawecki in the 6th. c-walked for Wendle in the 7th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 8th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.

E_Schwarber (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), off Eovaldi; Franco (1), off Robles; Schwarber (1), off Rasmussen; Hernández (2), off Fairbanks; Vázquez (1), off Patiño. RBIs_Meadows 2 (2), Franco (2), Arozarena (2), Schwarber (1), Hernández 2 (5), Devers (3), Vázquez 2 (4). SB_Arozarena (2). CS_Margot (1). S_Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Franco, Zunino 3, Luplow); Boston 5 (Martinez 3, Schwarber, Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Verdugo. GIDP_Plawecki.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Franco, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1 33 13.50
Fleming 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 9.00
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.71
Chargois 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00
Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1 40 0.00
Patiño, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 13.50
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8 85 3.60
Taylor, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Brasier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Davis, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Robles, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 10.80
Whitlock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 17 0.00
Pivetta, W, 1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7 67 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 2-1, Kittredge 2-0, Brasier 1-0, Whitlock 1-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Kiermaier). PB_Zunino (0).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel