Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 4 10 4 4 20 Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Franco ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .400 Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .400 1-Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400 a-Díaz ph-1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Arozarena rf-lf 5 0 1 1 1 2 .273 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 2 2 .091 Zunino c 6 0 0 0 0 4 .083 Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 c-Luplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 6 15 6 3 8 Schwarber 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .385 2-Dalbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hernández cf 6 1 3 2 0 1 .500 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1 0 2 .214 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 1 1 .357 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Martinez dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .455 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0 2 0 .308 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Vázquez ph-c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .333 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .385

Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0_4 10 0 Boston 102 010 000 000 2_6 15 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Choi in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Plawecki in the 6th. c-walked for Wendle in the 7th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 8th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.

E_Schwarber (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), off Eovaldi; Franco (1), off Robles; Schwarber (1), off Rasmussen; Hernández (2), off Fairbanks; Vázquez (1), off Patiño. RBIs_Meadows 2 (2), Franco (2), Arozarena (2), Schwarber (1), Hernández 2 (5), Devers (3), Vázquez 2 (4). SB_Arozarena (2). CS_Margot (1). S_Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Franco, Zunino 3, Luplow); Boston 5 (Martinez 3, Schwarber, Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Verdugo. GIDP_Plawecki.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Franco, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1 33 13.50 Fleming 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 9.00 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.71 Chargois 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1 40 0.00 Patiño, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 13.50

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8 85 3.60 Taylor, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Brasier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Davis, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00 Robles, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 10.80 Whitlock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 17 0.00 Pivetta, W, 1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7 67 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 2-1, Kittredge 2-0, Brasier 1-0, Whitlock 1-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Kiermaier). PB_Zunino (0).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).

