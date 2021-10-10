Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|4
|10
|4
|4
|20
|
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Franco ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|1-Margot pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|a-Díaz ph-1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arozarena rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.091
|Zunino c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.083
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Luplow ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|6
|15
|6
|3
|8
|
|Schwarber 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|2-Dalbec pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernández cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Verdugo lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Martinez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Vázquez ph-c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|020
|000
|0_4
|10
|0
|Boston
|102
|010
|000
|000
|2_6
|15
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Choi in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Plawecki in the 6th. c-walked for Wendle in the 7th.
1-ran for Meadows in the 8th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.
E_Schwarber (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), off Eovaldi; Franco (1), off Robles; Schwarber (1), off Rasmussen; Hernández (2), off Fairbanks; Vázquez (1), off Patiño. RBIs_Meadows 2 (2), Franco (2), Arozarena (2), Schwarber (1), Hernández 2 (5), Devers (3), Vázquez 2 (4). SB_Arozarena (2). CS_Margot (1). S_Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Franco, Zunino 3, Luplow); Boston 5 (Martinez 3, Schwarber, Hernández). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Verdugo. GIDP_Plawecki.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Franco, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|33
|13.50
|Fleming
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|9.00
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.71
|Chargois
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Robertson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|0.00
|Patiño, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|13.50
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|85
|3.60
|Taylor, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Brasier, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Davis, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Robles, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|10.80
|Whitlock
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|0.00
|Pivetta, W, 1-0
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|67
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 2-1, Kittredge 2-0, Brasier 1-0, Whitlock 1-0. IBB_off Whitlock (Kiermaier). PB_Zunino (0).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).
