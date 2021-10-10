Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 4 10 4 Totals 49 6 15 6
Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 Schwarber 1b 5 2 3 1
Franco ss 6 2 2 1 Dalbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 Hernández cf 6 1 3 2
Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1
Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0
Díaz ph-1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 6 0 1 0
Arozarena rf-lf 5 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 6 0 0 0 Vázquez ph-c 3 1 1 2
Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0
Luplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0 4
Boston 102 010 000 000 2 6

E_Schwarber (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB_Arozarena (2). S_Vázquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1
Fleming 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1
Patiño L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Boston
Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8
Taylor H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Robles BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Whitlock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Pivetta W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel