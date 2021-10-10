Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|49
|6
|15
|6
|
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Franco ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dalbec pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|
|Margot pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz ph-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez ph-c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Luplow ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|020
|000
|0
|—
|4
|Boston
|102
|010
|000
|000
|2
|—
|6
E_Schwarber (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR_Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB_Arozarena (2). S_Vázquez (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Fleming
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patiño L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Taylor H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robles BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Whitlock
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pivetta W,1-0
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_5:14. A_37,224 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments