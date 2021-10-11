Trending:
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 6 12 6
Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 Schwarber 1b 3 1 0 0
Franco ss 4 1 1 2 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 0 1 1
Luplow 1b 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 3 3
Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 1
Meadows lf 4 0 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 2 1
Zunino c 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 1 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0
Santana pr 0 1 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 012 020 5
Boston 005 000 001 6

E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), Devers (2). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández (1). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 0
McClanahan 2-3 5 5 5 1 0
Chargois 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0
Patiño 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fleming 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Feyereisen L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Boston
Rodríguez 5 3 2 2 0 6
Houck 1 1 1 1 0 1
Taylor H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier BS,0-1 0 3 2 2 0 0
Whitlock W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).

