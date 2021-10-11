Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Luplow 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|012
|020
|—
|5
|Boston
|005
|000
|001
|—
|6
E_Franco (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 6. 2B_Luplow (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Zunino (1), Verdugo (1), Renfroe (1). HR_Franco (2), Devers (2). SB_Shaw (1). SF_Hernández (1). S_Arroyo (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClanahan
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Chargois
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patiño
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fleming
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feyereisen L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Houck
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier BS,0-1
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Whitlock W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:25. A_38,447 (37,755).
