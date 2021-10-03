Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 7, Washington 5

The Associated Press
October 3, 2021 7:07 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 33 5 7 5
Hernández 2b-cf 5 0 1 0 Thomas cf 4 1 0 0
Schwarber 1b 3 2 1 0 Escobar ss 4 1 2 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 0 0
Devers 3b 5 3 4 4 Bell lf-1b 3 2 2 0
Martinez rf 1 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 1
Iglesias ph-2b 3 1 2 0 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 5 0 3 2 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 2
Renfroe cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 1 2
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Ruiz c 0 0 0 0
Sale p 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 Adon p 2 0 0 0
Arroyo ph 0 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Richards p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Whitlock p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Romero p 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0
Boston 000 101 302 7
Washington 011 030 000 5

E_Mercer (6). DP_Boston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 7. 2B_Verdugo (32), Bell (24), Mercer (7), Kieboom (6), Escobar (21), Avila (9). HR_Devers 2 (38).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 2 1-3 4 2 2 3 7
Sawamura 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Richards 1 2 3 3 2 1
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Whitlock 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez W,13-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pivetta S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Adon 5 1-3 6 2 2 3 9
Murphy H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fedde BS,0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Machado 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan L,5-9 1-3 1 2 1 0 1
Romero 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Adon (Martinez). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, James Hoye; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:46. A_33,986 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks