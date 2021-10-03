Boston 7, Washington 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|
|Bell lf-1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Martinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Iglesias ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Renfroe cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sale p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sawamura p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitlock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|101
|302
|—
|7
|Washington
|011
|030
|000
|—
|5
E_Mercer (6). DP_Boston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Boston 9, Washington 7. 2B_Verdugo (32), Bell (24), Mercer (7), Kieboom (6), Escobar (21), Avila (9). HR_Devers 2 (38).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Sawamura
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Whitlock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez W,13-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pivetta S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|9
|Murphy H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fedde BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Machado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan L,5-9
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Romero
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Adon (Martinez). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, James Hoye; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:46. A_33,986 (41,339).
