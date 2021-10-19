Boston looks to extend ALCS lead over Houston in Game 4

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (92-70, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

ALCS: Boston leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will face Houston in Game 4 of the ALCS.

The Red Sox were 49-32 on their home turf in 2021. Boston has hit 20 home runs this postseason, Kike Hernandez has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of 1.028.

The Astros went 44-37 in road games in 2021. Houston has hit nine home runs this postseason, Kyle Tucker has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .704.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-3. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his first victory this postseason and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Jose Urquidy took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 166 hits and has 115 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Luis Garcia: (knee), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

