Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Braves pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Astros in World Series

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson was pulled after five innings. The 23-year-old rookie threw 76 pitches.

Minter worked the sixth, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter, throwing only 39 strikes. It was 49 degrees, misty and windy at the outset — earlier this year, the right-hander from upstate New York near Albany said cold weather didn’t bother him.

The only rookie starter to go longer with a no-hit bid in the World Series was Jeff Tesreau of the New York Giants in 1912 against the Boston Red Sox. Tris Speaker broke it up with a one-out triple in the sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore