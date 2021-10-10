Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brazil’s unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

MAURICIO SAVARESE
October 10, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game.

Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.

“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.

Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games.

The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel