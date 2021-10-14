Trending:
Breanna Stewart undergoes minor surgery on Achilles tendon

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 7:07 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart underwent surgery for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg, the team announced Thursday.

Stewart had the surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on Wednesday. Stewart injured her left foot on Sept. 7 against Washington and did not play in the final two regular-season games or Seattle’s playoff game. The Storm were eliminated by Phoenix 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

The team said Stewart is expected to be available for the start of WNBA training camps next season.

Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season for the Storm.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

