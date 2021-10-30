On Air: Motley Fool Money
Brice throw 4 TDs, Appalachian State routs La-Monroe 59-28

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021
1 min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State forced four turnovers in the first half to cruise past Louisiana-Monroe 59-28 on Saturday.

Brice threw a pair of TD passes to Caleb Spurlin and one each to Corey Sutton and Malik Williams. Brice finished 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards, all in the first half, as Appalachian State (6-2, 3-1) built a 49-7 halftime lead.

The Mountaineers’ Ryan Huff and Trey Cobb each had an interception. TD Roof forced a fumble and made a career-high nine tackles.

Nate Noel had 132 yards rushing and a score for the Mountaineers, who had 521 yards of total offense. Camerun Peoples added 82 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Thomas Hennigan made four catches to stretch his career total to 212 and surpass Andrew Peacock for the most at App State. Chandler Staton kicked a 31-yard field goal. He has made 56 career field goals and now leads the program, jumping past Bjorn Nittmo.

Jiya Wright threw for 158 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UL Monroe (4-4, 2-3). He added 109 yards rushing on 20 carries with a 18-yard touchdown run.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

