Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brighton says player assisting in police investigation

The Associated Press
October 6, 2021 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — A Brighton player is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offense, the Premier League team said Wednesday.

The south-coast club did not disclose the player in question or the nature of the alleged offense.

“The matter is subject to a legal process,” read a short statement released by Brighton, which added that the club was unable to make further comment.

Brighton is in sixth place in the Premier League.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks