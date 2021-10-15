On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brittany Force has quickest run in Bristol Dragway history

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Force made the quickest run in Bristol Dragway history Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Force blistered the track record at Thunder Valley with a 3.682-second run at 328.94 mph. She’s in position for her 10th No. 1 in the past 11 events and 12th of the season.

“Twelve No. 1 qualifiers is a great accomplishment for our entire team,” Force said. “That’s huge and it’s hard work from every one of our guys. It’s not easy to pull that off and we’ve done a good job at it, and now our focus is hopefully on two rounds on Saturday and then raceday.”

Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Wilkerson had a 3.965 at 295.27 in a Ford Mustang, and Smith ran a 6.900 at 197.51 on an EBR.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|13 2021 Climate Leadership Awards &...
10|13 Interface 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing