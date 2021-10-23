On Air: Federal News Network program
Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

The Associated Press
October 23, 2021 5:27 pm
< a min read
      

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings.

Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year, behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick while unloading the remaining portion of his $1.5 million base salary.

The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Star outside linebacker Von Miller sprained his ankle in their game on Thursday. The Broncos also placed inside linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve after he injured his groin on Thursday.

Weatherly was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016. He played the 2020 season for Carolina. In 64 games, with 16 starts, Weatherly has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.

