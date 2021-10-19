Browns place RB Hunt, LB Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns placed running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve Tuesday before practice.

Hunt suffered a significant calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Going on IR means Hunt has to miss a minimum of three games and there’s a strong possibility he’ll be out longer.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt’s injury was more in the “ballpark” of four to six weeks.

The 26-year-old Hunt is invaluable to Cleveland’s offense — a run-and-receiving threat capable of breaking off a big play or gaining tough yards. Hunt has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns (3-3), who lead the NFL in rushing, host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and are hoping to have star running back Nick Chubb in the lineup after he missed Sunday’s blowout loss with a calf injury.

Cleveland was also without starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. Their status is still not known.

A second-round draft pick from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals. He’s been one of the bright spots on an Browns inconsistent defense and his playing time has steadily increased all season.

Owusu-Koramoah’s loss will have a ripple effect. Anthony Walker Jr. will likely stay on the field for passing downs and Mack Wilson’s playing time should increase.

