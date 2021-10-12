On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Browns place tackle Hubbard, 2 others on injured reserve

TOM WITHERS
October 12, 2021 1:11 pm
1 min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve.

Cleveland was ravaged by injuries in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, to this point, the Browns (3-2) won’t be missing any major contributors long term. They host Arizona (5-0) on Sunday.

Stewart and Janovich sustained hamstring injuries against the Chargers while Hubbard recently underwent season-ending surgery on his triceps.

Per NFL rules, Janovich and Stewart must sit out at least three games.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he was awaiting MRI results on several players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder).

It’s not yet known if any of those starters will miss significant time.

Hubbard’s loss hurts Cleveland’s depth as the 30-year-old can play either guard or tackle. Also, Hubbard is one of the team’s most likeable players and Stefanski said he hopes to keep him around during his recovery.

Hubbard suffered the injury in the Sept. 12 season opener at Kansas City. He tried to come back before deciding to have the operation.

The Browns also signed fullback Johnny Stanton and defensive end Joe Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

