Browns star RB Chubb to miss matchup against 5-0 Cardinals

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 12:54 pm
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Chubb, who ran for 161 yards last week in a loss to the Chargers, is one of several prominent Cleveland players dealing with injuries.

He hasn’t practiced all week, and coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Chubb out Friday along with linebacker Malcom Smith (abdomen).

Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing. He has scored four touchdowns.

Paired with Kareem Hunt, Chubb leads the league’s most potent running attack. The Browns lead in total yards rushing (938), yards per attempt (5.36), rushing first downs (51) and touchdowns (12).

Hunt is listed as questionable to play Sunday.

The Browns (3-2) could be without other starters as well, most notably defensive ends Myles Garrett (ankle, knee) and Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee) along with starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle). They are all listed as questionable — a 50% chance to play.

End Takk McKinley (ankle, knee) is also questionable, along with cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck), Greg Newsome II (calf) and A.J. Green (shoulder, knee).

Center JC Tretter (knee) is expected to play.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

