Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Toronto 5 3 0 .625 177 184 Hamilton 4 4 0 .500 156 142 Montreal 3 4 0 .429 181 174 Ottawa 2 6 0 .250 137 238 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 8 1 0 .889 233 110 Saskatchewan 5 3 0 .625 181 166 BC 4 4 0 .500 189 167 Calgary 3 5 0 .385 165 166 Edmonton 2 6 0 .250 143 215

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 35, Ottawa 16

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 30, Edmonton 3

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

