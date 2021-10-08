Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|177
|184
|Hamilton
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|156
|142
|Montreal
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|181
|174
|Ottawa
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|137
|238
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|233
|110
|Saskatchewan
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|181
|166
|BC
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|189
|167
|Calgary
|3
|5
|0
|.385
|165
|166
|Edmonton
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|143
|215
___
Toronto 35, Ottawa 16
Winnipeg 30, Edmonton 3
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
