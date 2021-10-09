On Air: Encounter
Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 9:58 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 5 3 0 .625 177 184
Hamilton 4 4 0 .500 156 142
Montreal 3 4 0 .429 181 174
Ottawa 2 6 0 .250 137 238
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 8 1 0 .889 233 110
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 .556 200 188
BC 4 4 0 .500 189 167
Calgary 4 5 0 .444 187 185
Edmonton 2 6 0 .250 143 215

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 35, Ottawa 16

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 30, Edmonton 3

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 22, Saskatchewan 19

