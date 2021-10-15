Canadian Football League

On Air: Leaders & Legends
The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 11:54 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 5 3 0 .625 177 184
Hamilton 4 4 0 .500 156 142
Montreal 3 4 0 .429 181 174
Ottawa 2 6 0 .250 137 238
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 8 1 0 .889 233 110
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 .556 200 188
BC 4 4 0 .500 189 167
Calgary 4 5 0 .444 187 185
Edmonton 2 6 0 .250 143 215

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at British Columbia, 4 p.m.

