Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 12:08 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 5 3 0 .625 177 184
Hamilton 4 4 0 .500 156 142
Montreal 3 4 0 .429 181 174
Ottawa 2 6 0 .250 137 238
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 .900 259 126
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 .556 200 188
BC 4 4 0 .500 189 167
Calgary 4 5 0 .444 187 185
Edmonton 2 7 0 .222 159 241

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 26, Edmonton 16

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

