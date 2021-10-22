Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|222
|Toronto
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|217
|244
|Hamilton
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|179
|166
|Ottawa
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|169
|285
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|259
|126
|Saskatchewan
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|200
|188
|Calgary
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|226
|195
|BC
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|199
|206
|Edmonton
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|159
|241
___
Montreal 37, Toronto 16
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
BC at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:45 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments