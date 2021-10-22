Trending:
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Montreal 6 4 0 .600 265 222
Toronto 6 4 0 .600 217 244
Hamilton 4 5 0 .444 179 166
Ottawa 2 8 0 .200 169 285
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 1 0 .900 259 126
Saskatchewan 5 4 0 .556 200 188
Calgary 5 5 0 .500 226 195
BC 4 5 0 .444 199 206
Edmonton 2 7 0 .222 159 241

___

Friday’s Games

Montreal 37, Toronto 16

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

BC at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:45 p.m.

<

