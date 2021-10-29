Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|222
|Toronto
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|217
|244
|Hamilton
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|211
|169
|Ottawa
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|185
|343
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|304
|126
|Saskatchewan
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|220
|205
|Calgary
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|269
|228
|BC
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|199
|251
|Edmonton
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|159
|241
___
Calgary 26, Ottawa 13
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:45 p.m.
BC at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments