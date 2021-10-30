Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 1:07 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Montreal 6 4 0 .600 265 222
Toronto 6 4 0 .600 217 244
Hamilton 6 5 0 .545 250 192
Ottawa 2 10 0 .167 185 343
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 .909 304 126
Saskatchewan 6 4 0 .600 220 205
Calgary 6 6 0 .500 269 228
BC 4 6 0 .400 199 251
Edmonton 2 8 0 .200 182 280

___

Friday’s Games

Calgary 26, Ottawa 13

Hamilton 39, Edmonton 23

Saturday’s Games

BC at Toronto, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore