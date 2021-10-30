On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 7 4 0 .636 248 273
Hamilton 6 5 0 .545 250 192
Montreal 6 5 0 .545 279 241
Ottawa 2 10 0 .167 185 343
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 .909 304 126
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 239 219
Calgary 6 6 0 .500 269 228
BC 4 7 0 .364 228 282
Edmonton 2 8 0 .200 182 280

___

Friday’s Games

Calgary 26, Ottawa 13

Hamilton 39, Edmonton 23

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 31, BC 29, OT

Saskatchewan 19, Montreal 14

<

