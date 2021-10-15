On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 8:41 pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and two assistants will miss the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Arizona (5-0). Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

