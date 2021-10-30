On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Castro dropped from Astros roster due to COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 on Saturday because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

He was replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Unlike a player replaced due to injury, Castro is eligible to return if he is cleared.

Castro, 34, was 0 for 2 in Game 1 against Atlanta and 0 for 1 in Game 2. He hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi to help the Astros win Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Castro is a member of the players’ association’s eight-man executive subcommittee supervising collective bargaining with MLB.

Stubbs hit .176 in 34 at-bats during the regular season. He has not appeared in a big league game since Sept. 16 and last played at any level on Sept. 30 for the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore