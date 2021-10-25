Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Celta wins 3-0, keeps Getafe winless in Spanish league

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Santi Mina scored twice and Iago Aspas added another as Celta Vigo defeated last-place Getafe 3-0 Monday to keep its opponent winless in the Spanish league.

Mina found the net in the 55th and 73rd minutes and Aspas scored in the 58th as the visitors ended a run of two straight losses.

Getafe played a man down from the 63rd after defender Djené Dakonam was sent off for a foul on Mina.

Getafe started the season with seven straight losses before drawing two consecutive matches entering Monday’s game. Second-to-last-place Levante is the only other team without a league win.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

It was the third victory of the season for Celta, which moved to 14th place, four points from the relegation zone.

The match marked the home debut for Getafe coach Quique Sánchez Flores in his third stint with the modest Madrid club. He made his first-division coaching debut with Getafe in 2004 and had a brief and unsuccessful return to the team in 2015.

Celta on Thursday hosts Real Sociedad, which leads the league with 21 points, one more than Real Madrid and Sevilla.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home