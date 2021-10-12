On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Celtics center Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
October 12, 2021 6:48 pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.

Horford is currently in isolation and didn’t travel with the team for its two-game exhibition road trip to Florida, which includes games in Orlando on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.

He is the second Celtics player to test positive this month, joining Jaylen Brown, who went into isolation on Oct. 8. First-year coach Ime Udoka also tested positive for the virus prior to the start of training camp.

A projected starter for this upcoming season, Horford is in his second stint with the Celtics after being acquired in a trade with the Thunder in June.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

