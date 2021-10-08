On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 5:39 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the team’s exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics said he was asymptomatic and entering isolation.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown averaged nearly 25 points and six rebounds last season.

Asked about vaccines at media day last month, Brown said: “I have my own thoughts about it. I respect my teammate’s decisions and things like that. I know everybody has their own opinion on it. I think it’s a personal choice.”

