On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chargers WR Mike Williams questionable due to knee injury

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 5:25 pm
1 min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers’ key AFC matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Coach Brandon Staley said Williams’ knee had some swelling after last Sunday’s 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns. Williams, who had a career-high 165 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns in that game, did not practice all week, but Staley said he is hoping Williams’ status becomes more clear before the team leaves for Baltimore on Saturday.

“We just tried to be careful with him this week at the beginning of the week, make sure that he’s feeling his best for Sunday,” Staley said.

Williams is fifth in the league in receiving yards (571) and tied for eighth in receptions with 31. With Keenan Allen’s 34 catches, the Chargers are the only team in the NFL to have two receivers with 31 receptions or more.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

If Williams is unable to play, Jalen Guyton could get the start, with rookie Joshua Palmer seeing additional playing time.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is out due to a pectoral injury, while safety Nasir Adderley (hip) is questionable.

Both teams come into the game 4-1 and are leading their respective divisions.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|13 2021 Climate Leadership Awards &...
10|13 Interface 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing